Holidays in the Heart of the City is canceled this year.
Positive Results Downtown Saginaw, PRIDE, made the announcement on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The annual event was canceled due to concerns of the possible spread of the coronavirus.
"We invite everyone to visit the beautiful light displays at the Waterworks, City Hall, County Court House, Borchard Park and Morley Plaza over the holidays," PRIDE said.
