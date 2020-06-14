A Holland man was injured after a motorcycle crash on Sunday, June 14.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
The crash happened on Ottawa Beach Rd. near Chippewa Dr. in Park Township.
The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m., according to deputies.
Deputies said a Holland man was driving Honda westbound when he began to slow down for the vehicle in front of him.
According to deputies, a Holland man driving a motorcycle behind the Honda was unable to stop. They said he crashed into the back of the Honda.
Deputies said the man on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. He was injured during the crash and transported to Holland Community Hospital. The man driving the Honda was not injured.
