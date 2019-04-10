A 37-year-old Holly man faces felony charges after he was arrested late Saturday.
Eric Joseph Siedzik is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm after police were called to a residence on Grange Hall Road at about 11 p.m.
Holly Police responded to a domestic violence complaint where they found a severely beaten woman and two children aged 2 and 4.
When they attempted to arrest Seidzik, he threatened the officers and their families.
The woman was treated at Genesys Hospital for several bite marks and injuries to her head.
Siedzik was arraigned in Oakland County’s 52-2 District court. Judge Fabrizzio set bond at $50,000 cash or surety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.