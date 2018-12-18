Neighbors in one community are feeling violated after several homes and vehicles were broken into.
“The feeling that I was right there sleeping. If they were gutsy enough to do that, then what else,” said Misty Julian.
Julian said someone broke into her house and stole her stuff while her and her family were sleeping.
“I woke up in the morning. I had left my purse downstairs, which I never ever do and I went to grab it in the morning and it was gone. So I thought maybe I left it in the car and I came out and saw that my car had been ransacked through,” Julian said.
Julian lives in a Holly subdivision near Fish Lake Road. She said about 3 a.m. on Sunday, a thief or thieves took items out of several unlocked vehicles in her driveway.
She believes they then used a spare key that was in the car to come inside her home.
She wasn’t the only one. Police said there were multiple homes broken into in the same area around the same time.
“It was even worse because it’s pretty brave to do one house, let alone others,” Julian said.
In one of the break-ins, police said the crooks ransacked one of the vehicles, took the garage door opener and got inside the house.
Neighbors said a few wallets, purses and electronic devices were stolen out of their kitchen.
Michigan State Police are still investigating and couldn’t comment on any potential suspects.
Julian said she will now make sure all of the cars are locked and she will be installing security cameras.
“What if we came downstairs, what would’ve happened then? What if one of my kids came downstairs to get a drink,” Julian said.
