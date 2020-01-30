Holly Academy is on lockdown for a report of gunshots near the school.
According to Michigan State Police, the charter school is in lockdown until police determine what occurred near the school.
Police say students will be released after troopers check to verify nothing occurred in the school.
The location of the reported gunshots has not been determined yet, according to police.
Stay with TV5 as we learn more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.