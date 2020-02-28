A 23-year-old Holly Township man is behind bars after posting what the Holly Police Department call a credible threat on Facebook.
The Facebook post stated “Downtown Holly and every kid I went to high school with is aboutta meet their fate real quick startin with the fews.”
The police investigation revealed that the man was depressed from a recent breakup. Police also said he recently purchased a handgun.
Holly Police arrested the man at his Holly Township home on Feb. 28 and he is currently lodged at the Oakland County Jail.
The firearm was removed from the home.
A warrant was obtained from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charging him with one count of malicious use of telecommunications services.
Police say the suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 29.
