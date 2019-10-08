No one was home after a house caught fire Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Hanchett in Carrollton Township on Oct. 8.
Crews at the scene told TV5 no one was home at the time of the fire because the family was staying at a hotel due to flood damage from last week.
Investigators said the fire started in the basement and was contained to a bedroom on the main floor, and the hallway area.
The cause is under investigation.
