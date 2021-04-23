Judy Custer has been helping veterans and those in need in Mid-Michigan for more than two decades and now she’s hanging up her orange Home Depot apron.
Custer announced her retirement in early April and a special event honored her Friday at the Burton store for her years of service.
“She really helped us as at Home Depot live up to our values and give back to the community,” said District Manager Don Mandeville.
Custer has volunteered hundreds of hours as a Team Depot captain and motivated dozens of employees to join her community projects as volunteers. She has applied for countless grants and used them in Mid-Michigan since she began at Home Depot in September of 2000.
“Judy has helped so many veterans and disabled people. She has worked with them and made their lives better. She’s the first person I call when I need to get in touch with someone in the community,” said Mandeville.
The Home Depot Foundation asked her son, WNEM-TV5 News Anchor David Custer, to surprise her with a $5,000 grant at her retirement event Friday morning.
“Judy has been an active volunteer and a steward of the community, positively impacting so many lives. This $5,000 grant will help continue the impact she’s already made and will continue to make,” said Home Depot Foundation PR Specialist Chandler Hinson.
The Home Depot Foundation is celebrating the selfless spirit and incredible impact of Team Depot associates who have gone above and beyond to serve others, like Custer, as part of National Volunteer Month.
Custer was brought to tears when she received the grant from the foundation. She says she already has a non-profit in mind that she wants to give it to but wants to keep it a surprise until she can award it to them.
“It’s been an honor to work here and it’s hard to go, really hard to go,” said Judy Custer.
Custer said it’s been wonderful working at Home Depot and in the community. She said she’s made a lot of lifelong friends along the way and she’ll never forget the people whose lives she has helped make better.
She says she may be retiring from Home Depot, but she’s not retiring from being a volunteer in her community.
