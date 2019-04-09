A fire destroyed a home in Flint Township early Tuesday, April 9.
Genesee County 911 reported the fire just after 2:30 a.m. on Cascade Avenue.
Heat from the fire also damaged the exterior of the home next door.
Both homes were vacant, according to firefighters at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.