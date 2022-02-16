Michiganders who need help with their energy bills can apply for home heating credit, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind individuals, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit. Applicants do not need to file a Michigan individual income tax return to receive the credit.
"The Home Heating Credit is an important benefit for Michiganders," said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. "This credit can provide assistance on heating bills during our cold seasons, allowing individuals to spend their hard-earned dollars on other necessities. Please don't hesitate to seek out assistance if you think you're eligible."
During the last five years, about 277,000 claimants each year have received an average credit of $193, according to the state treasury department.
Michiganders can apply online using forms and instructional materials on the state’s website or by calling 517-636-4486.Forms are also available at many libraries, northern Michigan post offices and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offices across the state.
All applications must be received by Sept. 30.
