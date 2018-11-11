Police issued a crime alert after one resident reported a home invasion on the University of Michigan Ann Arbor campus.
Police said it happened on Friday, Nov. 9 at about 7 a.m. in the 200 block of North Thayer Street, near Catherine Street.
The resident awoke to knocking on his bedroom door. When he opened the door, a male was holding his wallet, police said.
The resident asked for his wallet back and suspect gave it back to him.
The victim discovered there was money missing from his wallet.
Police said the suspect was last seen northbound on Thayer Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security at (734) 763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at (734) 794-6939.
