Low-income residents affected by recent flooding in southeast Michigan may be eligible for emergency relief assistance through the state health department.
The State Emergency Relief program provides immediate help to those facing extreme conditions of hardship or emergencies that threaten their health and safety. It’s available to residents in need of home repairs to fix unsafe conditions and restore essential services.
The lifetime maximum amount of funds available for non-energy-related home repairs is $1,500 per home. State Emergency Relief Program can help with repairs not covered by homeowner’s insurance for the home’s basic structure, hot water heater, septic or waste disposal system, doors and windows, extermination services, electrical, plumbing, roofs, and wells.
The homeowner must apply and must meet other eligibility requirements, including income limits, to qualify. To apply, visit MI Bridge online or contact a local MDHHS office.
“Flooding can be devastating – especially to households that lack the resources to fix unsafe conditions that can affect their families,” said Lewis Roubal, MDHHS chief deputy director for opportunity. “MDHHS is committed to assisting these families in paying for home repairs that are necessary due to flooding or other reasons.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a state of emergency in Wayne County in response to the flooding. More flooding may be possible as flood warnings have been issued in Kent and Clinton counties until Thursday.
