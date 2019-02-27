Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead in Flint.
It happened on the 900 block of W. Moore on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
When City of Flint Police Officers arrived, they said they found a 25-year-old man dead in a home, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police have identified the man shot and killed as Mark Covington.
Michigan State Police Lt. Duane Zook said a 24-year-old woman was detained for questioning.
The woman told police she shot and killed a man inside the residence, MSP said.
Police said Covington was allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman when her sister, the suspected shooter, came to the home.
Zook said after police left the scene, the residence was set on fire. Police are investigating if this fire was intentionally started.
Zook said police are still determining if the sister's actions could be considered self-defense, but she is in custody.
"It just doesn't seem real. Then I have to wake up every day and walk outside and see this house. It's the first thing I see and it's on my mind a lot lately," said Kermit Henkle, neighbor.
TV5 has learned multiple 911 calls about a hostage situation came in prior to the shooting, but police did not arrive on scene until after they were made aware someone had been shot.
The investigation is ongoing.
