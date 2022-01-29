A home on 1512 W. Granger Street sustained heavy smoke, heat and fire damage after a fire Friday night.
At 10:04 p.m., the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to the scene. The crews observed flames and smoke coming from the rear of the single story home.
Investigators said the home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all residents were able to exit safely without injury.
The fire was under control by 10:43 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
