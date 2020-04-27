The Homebuilders Association of Michigan is ready to work after the demand for new homes increases despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The demand has been so high leading up to this, there should continue to be a lot of demand for housing,” said CEO of Homebuilders Association of Michigan Bob Filka.
Filka said despite the economic challenges associated with COVID-19, housing permits for single-family homes in Michigan have increased by 10 percent compared to this time last year.
He said the construction demand remains high, even though the pandemic.
“The typical age for a house in Michigan is actually in excess of 50-year-old. We really have aging housing stock and we have not had an adequate supply of new housing being built,” Filka said.
While construction has been stalled across the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filka said crews are ready to get back to work.
Filka said workers have been spending the last few weeks getting personal protective equipment (PPE) so they can get back to work safely. He said finding the necessary supplies hasn’t been easy.
“Scrambling and trying to figure out how to find those items has been a challenge. But fortunately, with our association and help from members across that state, our folks are finding those materials, or are in the process of securing them if they don’t already have them,” Filka said.
Filka remains confident that construction jobs have not flatlined during the statewide shutdown. He believes once workers the green light to start building again, things will improve quickly. He hopes a lot of the membership will return.
“Sub-contractors and staff may have left to go work in other states. Ohio, and Indiana, and Illinois, and Wisconsin where the residential construction has been allowed,” Filka said.
