The struggle of homelessness can be aggravated further when the person has no fixed address and must go to court after being charged with a crime.
The stigma, the lack of resources, and overwhelming stress of the proceedings keep many on criminal court dockets endlessly.
A new homeless court program aims to change all that.
“It is a big leap taking a court out of the courthouse and holding it elsewhere,” said Steve Binder, with the American Bar Association.
Homeless court programs help homeless people resolve low-level misdemeanor offenses, like traffic fines and warrants. Which as a result, could help them secure housing and gain self-sufficiency. Any outstanding legal issues could potentially ruin a homeless person’s chance of securing a rental.
Traditional court proceedings potentially hurt homeless defendants by lacking the resources to keep appearances on the court calendar, respond to court orders, and pay fines.
“Even if they’re well-intentioned and want to, they don’t have the money to pay it. When they are released from custody, sadly they are released right back to the streets,” Binder said.
The homeless court program was developed with guidance from the American Bar Association Commission on Homelessness and Poverty.
The program is ready to launch and be the first homeless court in Flint. But it’s not the first of its kind.
“We have a number of specialty courts already in place designed to address the underlying reasons why people find themselves in court in the first place,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Representation for homeless defendants is free. As a step forward in resolving their cases, the court credits every defendant’s accomplishments.
“In life skills, anger management, chemical dependency, relapse prevention, employment opportunities, or taking care of medical issues – physical or mental health,” Binder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.