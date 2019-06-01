Authorities have identified a homeless man found slain near a lake in northern Michigan's Traverse City.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports from preliminary autopsy results Friday that 62-year-old James Chisholm suffered a slashed throat.
Chisholm's body was found by hikers Wednesday afternoon about 15 yards from the Boardman Lake shoreline and about 10 yards from a tent he had been living in.
Traverse City police Capt. Jim Bussell said Chisholm may have been in Traverse City about three weeks before his death. No suspects in the slaying have yet been identified.
