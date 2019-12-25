Christmas morning is not always joyful for less fortunate families, but a Mid-Michigan shelter stepped in to change that.
My Brother’s Keeper in Flint hosted the Warm Heart Giveaway on Christmas to make sure everyone received a little something for the holiday.
“It’s a really good thing and it means a lot because timing is everything. They don’t have to do it and they do it,” one recipient said.
The event gets bigger and bigger every year, according to Debra Hayes. Hayes is the CEO of my Brother’s Keeper.
“We do this because homeless people are still homeless on Christmas day, which means they’re not opening brand-new gifts,” Hayes said.
Hayes said while they traditionally serve struggling men in the community, on Christmas they spoiled the men, women and children with everything from new bikes to brand-new shoes.
“I want them to walk away with the feeling of family when they go home or they go wherever they’re going – under the bridge, in your tent, even an abandoned home. Once you leave here, you will have a sense of family. Open up the gifts that we gave to you,” Hayes said.
Hayes said they couldn’t do this special Christmas without the help of the community. She also said they are always asking for donations, even after the holidays are over.
More than 200 people received gifts at Wednesday’s event.
