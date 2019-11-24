A local community is doing its part to help those in need this holiday season.
The Saginaw Rescue Mission is a customer of SHIPT and receives milk deliveries on a regular basis. But Heather Arcay, with SHIPT, knew people needed more help with clothing, food and other items.
Arcay said the mission has more than 180 homeless people they are helping out.
On Sunday, Nov. 25, a food drive was held at the Red Horse Bar to help bring awareness to the issue.
On Sunday afternoon, Arcay said the drive was going fantastic.
"We've already got most all of our boxes full so we'd love to have more," Arcay said.
She said it's important to take action to help others.
"We all need to be cared about. We're all human. We all need somebody to love us. We all need somebody to give a helping hand. The situation doesn't matter," Arcay said.
Arcay would like to thank Laura Clare, Patty Lewandowski, Susan Jurik, Michelle Wilson, Monet Wilson, Jill Friske, Kaitlynn Farr, and Maddie Lewandowski for their help.
If you want to help out, you can donate online or drop off any items at the mission.
