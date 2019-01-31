Many shelters have opened warming centers and have seen an increase in guests due to the dangerously cold wind chills.
Anthony Felton said life can be a struggle when you’re homeless and it’s bitterly cold.
As shelters across Genesee County fill up, Felton is glad he made it to My Brother’s Keeper – a homeless shelter for men.
The shelter has turned into a 24-hour warming center, at least until things heat back up.
“We just thank the lord that we do have it. We don’t think what if we just come in and follow the path. Get here and get you a meal. Get you some heat and fed,” Felton said.
Executive Director Debra Hayes said the subzero temperatures have made a big impact on the number of people the organization serves.
She said they have been getting families.
Hayes said they would never turn anyone away in this weather.
“Because we do, I think what we have to do. The right thing for the community. Make sure that we supply those needs and that’s what we vow to do, serve the homeless,” Hayes said.
While the center serves the community with open arms, the increased demand brought on by the deep freeze has put a strain on resources.
Hayes said they have had to increase staff and are using a lot more resources like food and beverages.
“It’s really important to get these people out of the cold because we care about these people. And if they don’t get out of the cold they could get hypothermia or anything. They could even be found dead,” Hayes said.
Hayes said they will have at least 35 people sleeping in one room on Thursday because of the influx.
Felton is grateful to have My Brother’s Keeper. He doesn’t like to think about what he would do without it.
He encourages other people struggling to reach out.
“If they need help they need to come,” Felton said.
