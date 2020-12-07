Homeless shelters are looking to expand while expecting more residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dan Streeter is the CEO of the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan. With colder days in the future, Streeter is working to make sure the homeless have a warm place to stay in the era of COVID-19.
"We're a little concerned about what might be coming when the winter months hit," Streeter said. "We are going to start to brainstorm. It might be a separate site that we need to do to keep social distancing going because just as you said we can't continue to pack people in one site like we had in the past."
On average, Streeter said he has about 160 guests at his shelters in Bay city and Saginaw on any given day.
"They're getting temped anytime they're coming to the building. Our guests are getting temped twice a day. Once in the morning, once at night,” Streeter said. “Then masks have to be worn all throughout the building anywhere that you are going. We've also extended our cleaning, doing more thorough cleaning. We've done some work with our mealtimes, staggering our mealtimes. Using a lot more disposable products so there's less interactions. All of those protocols together are helping to keep us pretty safe."
Streeter said his facilities have had 17 COVID-19 cases since March. There has been one hospitalization and zero deaths.
He believes going to the grocery store is riskier than staying the night at one of his shelters. That is why Streeter said if you need help don't be afraid to reach out for it.
"Everybody is taking those protocols to heart and they're following them and there isn't any resistance,” Streeter said. “So it's a very safe environment and I would not hesitate if I was homeless and counseled somebody to come on in because it is a safe place."
