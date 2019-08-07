This summer, high waters and flooding continue to plague the shoreline community of Bangor Township as the Saginaw River reaches record levels.
It’s gotten to bad that Bay County is offering some help, free sand bags to residents along the Saginaw and Kawkawlin rivers.
“I’m not sure how much but it should help,” said resident Roger Perkins.
Another resident, Ray Golsch said “This should take care of normal fluctuation.”
The sand is being offered at Bangor Township Townhall but for residents like Perkins, trying to pull bags from the pile is no easy task.
“We’ve got a think that the neighbor guy built to fill them, it makes it a lot easier,” Perkins said.
Using a homemade funnel, they’re turning a two-person job into a one-man task.
Golsch is the one helping resident with the clever device and said sand is a much more portable barrier than cement.
"We prefer this, this is better because this is not a permanent situation.” Golsch said. “It may go away in another year or two just like it came, and then it's easier to remove the bags."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.