A Mid-Michigan homeowner is demanding answers after a water main break left her home flooded and damaged.
The city is saying she is on her own.
That water main break damaged the home’s electrical and flooded the basement, leaving the Midland couple with thousands in damage.
The city refuses to pay, and their insurance company says the city is liable and won’t pay either.
Heather Beckman, homeowner, said her life has been horrible since the water main broke near her home last Friday. She claims Midland city staff were working on the main when it broke. She said her home now has no power and a flooded basement.
“We’re stuck in a hotel room with my two little boys and my mother because she also runs my daycare with me. And nobody wants to pay for this up front. And I have a business to get running,” Beckman said.
Beckman said during a face-to-face conversation with Midland’s water distribution supervisor, he told her the city was at fault and would take care of her.
City Manager Brad Kaye said no one with the city ever said such a thing.
“He did not indicate that the city was responsible for the flooding of the basement or would take on responsibility financially for it,” Kaye said.
Kaye said his crew actually cleared water from Beckman’s home after the break.
“We were aware that there was water in the basement. Approximately two to three inches that we have documentation of, had not affected any mechanical equipment in the home. Our crews stayed on site, they pumped it out, and turned it over to the property owner and to their flood insurance and their insurance company,” Kaye said.
Kaye said Midland is protected by governmental immunity for operating a water system. With that said, he wants Beckman to file a claim with the city.
“Have them reevaluate that and see if there is in fact anything that can be done. In the event that there’s not, we typically have worked with homeowners in the past, but we don’t have the information at this point and time to even be able to respond on that,” Kaye said.
As for Beckman, she said it will cost $15,000 to fix her home. Money she said she doesn’t have. It’s a cost she believes the city of Midland should bear and has strong words for the supervisor who she believes is withholding the truth.
“I can’t believe that he lied and that he’s going to have to get right with God on that because he gets to go home to a warm house and I have to be stuck in a hotel room with my babies,” Beckman said.
A GoFundMe was created to help the Beckman family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.