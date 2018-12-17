Carolers, reindeer and lights… lots and lots and lots of lights.
"The electric company loves me I'll tell you that much."
For 40 years Nelson Brown has turned his Bay City home into one of the most extravagant holiday set ups around. Impressed with the outside? Wait until you go through the front door.
"Snowman scene that'll stay up all winter."--"I like the carol singers and of course the nativity."
And, you’ve heard of decking the halls; how about decking the garage?
And yep, he's even got a disco ball.
"I remember my father always saying I don't care what you do as long as it doesn't look like a circus. And I always say that's the whole point.”
Nelson plans on scaling the decorations back next year. The retired autoworker says as he gets older, it’s getting harder to go all out.
"How long does it take you to put this up? Oh, about a month, I start right after Halloween--"
If you’re wondering; the electric company loves him at Halloween too.
Will he scale back next year? We’ll just have to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.