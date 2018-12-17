A homeowner was hospitalized, and a dog taken to the vet after a morning fire.
Firefighters were called to the 6200 block of E. Dodge Road in Thetford Township on Dec. 17.
Fire officials told TV5 that the homeowner was taken to the hospital to be treated, but his condition is unclear.
There were also multiple pets in the home, and all are accounted for.
One, an older dog, was given oxygen and was taken to the vet.
It’s unclear how the fire started, but it was contained to the kitchen; although there is heat and smoke damage throughout the home.
