A homeowner was taken to the hospital, and the home is a total loss after a Monday night house fire.
The Millington Fire Department was called to the house on Birch Run Road at around 8 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Millington Fire Chief David Russell said one person was in the home at the time of the fire and was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
While a definitive cause has not been determined, it is considered accidental.
The condition of the person is unclear at this time.
