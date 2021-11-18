A vehicle crashed into a house in Tuscola County Thursday morning.
It happened about 11:45 a.m. on Center Street near Ainsworth Street in Unionville.
The impact to the home was severe enough to damage the foundation of the house, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
The homeowner, who was home at the time, was not injured. The driver, a 29-year-old Sebewaing resident, was injured and taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
