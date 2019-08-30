A Flint resident claims about a year ago the city fixed a water main on his street and left most of the sidewalk cracked, uneven. He's worried someone could get hurt if the sidewalk doesn't get properly fixed.
"I want this repaired or I want them to put barricades up or something to divert people from walking on this in case something happens," said Flint resident James Burroughs.
Burroughs is more than fed up with the sight of his sidewalk.
He's been living here on Brentwood Street in Flint for about five years now and says this all started last August when the city was replacing pipes along his street.
However, what's left behind has him concerned over his own wellbeing and his fellow neighbors.
"I’ve spoken with the city inspector, I’ve spoken with the assistant to the manager of streets, and they just refer me to the street department and it just goes on and on back and forth," Burroughs said.
So, we took our tough questions to the City of Flint's Department of Public Works, which handles street maintenance. But no one was there.
We also reached out to the mayor's office and were told that while this isn't a pipe replacement matter, they are looking into finding the right person to address the issue.
But Burroughs says they need to get on it now, because with school starting up he's worried about the kids who have to cross this sidewalk every day.
"They're all from the ages seven to twelve, thirteen, and most kids don't pay any attention to what they're doing,” he said. “They're just walking down the street, being kids, well it doesn't take much to trip over this kind of stuff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.