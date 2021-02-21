The homeowner of a structure fire that happened on the 2500 block of North Thomas Road made it out safe.
On the morning of Feb. 21, the Thomas Twp. Fire Department responded to a structure fire with assistance from the Richland Twp. Fire Department, James Twp. Fire Department and Saginaw Twp. Fire Department.
When the crews arrived the back of the house was on fire according to Thomas Twp. Public Safety. All the fire departments were able to extinguish the fire.
The homeowner is working with the Red Cross for assistance according to Thomas Twp. Public Safety.
The cause of this fire is under investigation.
