Some Mid-Michigan homeowners are dealing with flooding in their homes after the recent round of wet weather.
“Holy cow, girl! We got problems,” said Richard Tithof, homeowner.
That was Tithof’s reaction when he realized his home had a new addition, an indoor wading pool.
“I went out to get into my car and my foot went right down. It went into two inches of water,” Tithof said.
Tithof lives just a stone’s throw away from the intersection of Stuart Road and M-57 in Chesaning Township. The flooding was so bad there that section of the state highway had to be shut down.
Tithof was not surprised. He claims there was at least four inches of water out in front of his home at one point Monday morning.
Now he is doing all he can to clean up the mess hours of rain left behind.
“Well, I’m pumping water across the road to let the water come to my area because I’m the lowest here. And I’m pumping across the road so I can get it out of here,” Tithof said.
Tithof said it’s a plan that’s sure to work as long as mother nature does her part.
“I hope it quits raining,” Tithof said.
Tithof said he has lived there for 23 years and has never had anything like this happen before.
