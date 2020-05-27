Homeowners and business owners are discovering just how hard a financial hit the flooding is causing them.
Several of them said they either don’t have insurance or it’s not covered because they don’t live in a flood plain.
“They tell me I don’t have insurance, nothings covered,” said Jim Sperling, Midland County homeowner.
“Homeowners doesn’t just give you flood insurance if you’re not in a flood zone,” said Amy Kaylor, Gladwin County homeowner.
If you find yourself in this situation, the Department of Insurance and Financial Services said people should follow these steps.
“Document their losses and contact their county’s emergency management office because aggregating those costs might lead to federal funding,” said Anita Fox, with DIFS.
Fox said most homeowners’ and renters’ insurance policies do not cover flood damage.
But for those who do have flood insurance and still aren’t receiving coverage, she said to contact your insurance company and find out what’s causing the issue.
“Look at your policy and make sure that you jump through all the hoops. You don’t want to do anything that might jeopardize your coverage. You know, there are certain deadlines for doing things, certain ways you’re supposed to report a loss, do all those things,” Fox said.
Fox also said you can reach out to the DIFS for help in navigating the situation by contacting them over the phone or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.