Many residents are returning home and accessing the damage left behind after having to evacuate due to the dam failures.
“Just total, total devastation and for gosh sakes don’t let anybody compare this to 1986,” said resident Bob Yahrmarkt.
Yahrmarkt believes 28 feet of angry water came rushing through his home after heavy rains and the failure of the Edenville Dam. He said the flooding is heartbreaking.
“Everything in the house is just completely ruined. Including I believe the house,” Yahrmarkt said.
Yahrmarkt said he thinks that the home is off its foundation and surrounded by broken pavement.
Yahrmarkt said what used to be his garage is now a muddy mess. He said calling this a historic flood doesn’t capture the essence of what happened.
“That word doesn’t fit. This is no different than if all of a sudden, we had a hurricane come through Edenville, which doesn’t happen. But we never thought this would happen either,” Yahrmarkt said.
Yahrmarkt spent the day gathering what he could before heading out.
“I don’t need a place to live. I am well enough off for that. So, I don’t have a problem with that thank gosh, but there’s a lot of people I know that are displaced. That they’re I motels or someplace else and my heart goes out to them,” Yahrmarkt said.
Yahrmarkt said he feels numb. He said he is dealing with things one step at a time.
“I’m not one to sit down and cry but maybe a month from now that will happen,” Yahrmarkt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.