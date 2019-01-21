Nearly everything was destroyed in a Sunday night house fire in Mt. Pleasant.
Mt. Pleasant Department of Public Safety was called to 1435 Highland Street at around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 20.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from the eaves, and flames on the north side of the home.
Everyone was outside, and no one was hurt; but before crews could knock down the flame the home received moderate structural damage, and heavy damage inside, with homeowners losing most of their possessions.
Damage estimates are more than $150,000.
The cause is still unclear at this time.
