Giddy up Swartz Creek students!
Superintendent Ben Mainka and High School Principal Jim Kitchen welcome back students to the 2019-2020 school year with their own version of Hometown Road.
In the parody, they talk about students riding the “hometown bus” and trying their best.
Swartz Creek students head back to class on August 27.
