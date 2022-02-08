A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Flint Township man who was reported missing earlier this month.
Cole David Campbell, 34, was last seen near his residence in the area of Ballenger Highway, south of Flushing Road in Flint Township about 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 1. He was reported missing on Feb. 2. His body was later found near his residence.
Flint Township Police said the investigation focused on Campbell’s roommate.
Terrence Haywood, 34, has since been charged with homicide and aggravated domestic violence in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.