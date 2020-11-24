Homicide rates are up in Saginaw this year.
“We’re at 22 homicides for this year, which is high. We haven’t had that many since 2012, 2013,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said.
Gerow said there are many factors behind the rise of violent deaths in Saginaw this year. The pandemic being the biggest.
Gerow said because of COVID-19 protocols, a lot of jails have to operate at a reduced capacity.
“The court system and the judges have no option but to set a personal recognizance bond or a low bond at that point, which causes more violent offenders to be out on the street committing crimes,” Gerow said.
Gerow was quick to point out those facing homicide charges are being kept behind bars until their case is resolved. He also said there is an uptick in homicides across the country.
“All cities that have problems with shootings and violent crime, everyone is up,” Gerow said.
Even though Gerow is disappointed to see the number of homicides going up, he said the men and women of his department are solving these crimes.
He said the Saginaw Police Department’s homicide closure rate for 2020 is 76 percent, compared to the national average of 60 percent.
“Last week alone, on a search warrant after a homicide, we got seven guns out of a house. You know, so we’re taking these guns off the street,” Gerow said.
Gerow said law enforcement can’t solve this problem by themselves. Residents have to do their part to get homicide numbers moving back in the right direction.
“The communities that call out the people who are committing crimes don’t have the crime problems that Saginaw does. You have to speak up. You have to put the guns down and you have to speak up,” Gerow said.
