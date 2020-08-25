Eric Paxton Jr., 18, was killed 10 years ago and his murder remains unsolved.
Paxton was found laying in the backyard of a vacant house in the 700 block of Copeman Boulevard in Flint on Aug. 25, 2010. He died later that day.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing three suspicious subjects, wearing all black, walking eastbound from the crime scene, Crime Stoppers said.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
