The Bay City Department of Public Safety released the Bay City crime numbers from 2019 to 2020.
There was an increase from 2019 to 2020 in robberies, motor vehicle theft and theft from a building.
All robberies increased by 14.3%. Motor vehicle theft increased 53.5% and theft from buildings increased 27.4% from 2019 to 2020.
There was a decrease from 2019 to 2020 in homicides, total theft, narcotics crimes, fraud and embezzlement, sex offenses and non-aggravated assaults.
Homicides decreased in Bay City by 100%. Total theft decreased by 23.3%, fraud and embezzlement decreased by 22.6% and narcotics crimes decreased by 13%. Sex offenses decreased by 6.1% and non-aggravated assaults decreased by 5.6%.
