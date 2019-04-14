Family and friends are celebrating the life of a loved one after her life was taken away from a tragic car accident.
They say April Kade had a passion for running.
Sunday’s inclement weather wasn’t going to stop the 8K race in her honor.
April Kade will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother of three, and passionate runner.
For those that knew her, they say the joy that runner's high that some get perfectly encompassed who April was.
“She just embraced life everything about it so you knew when she was in the room before she laughed and then you were sure when she laughed,” said Nathan Kade, April’s husband.
April was killed in a tragic crash with a semi-truck while riding her bike last September.
To honor her life, Nathan and April's running partner, Angela Williamson, spent months organizing what they call "the best race ever."
“April and I had been planning a race together before she passed away and so I carried on what we had talked about,” Williamson said.
Williamson chose an 8K race because in April’s own words, “A 5K is just a warm-up.”
“I wanted to make sure we took everything that was cool from every fun race that we’d ever done and mashed it all into one,” Williamson said.
Those cool things included pizza, cake, sleeping areas, nine aid stations, high five stops, and a bonfire.
All that in addition to honoring April brought in more than 200 participants despite the harsh weather.
“Sleet and hale? Hey, we’re runners. We’re here whatever it takes, it don’t bother us,” said Nora Boruszewski, a racer at the event.
Thanks to donations and entry fees, the April Kade 8K will continue next year.
They’ve also set up a scholarship fund in April’s name, something her family said is two awesome ways to honor someone who was just that.
“It’s nice to see that there’s so much support and we’ve seen it since April passed so it’s really nice,” Nathan said.
