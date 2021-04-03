As the concern grows with more people returning to Michigan after vacations, some local communities are working to test those arriving back in the state.
One pop-up testing center said their goal is to test as many people as possible.
“We want the residents to be safe that’s the ultimate goal here,” said Robert Griffin, Director for Honu Management Group.
Honu Management Group is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to get spring breakers tested as COVID-19 cases in Michigan continue to surge.
“The COVID-19 positivity rate is rising in Michigan so our goal here is to test as many people as we can throughout the state,” Griffin said.
Florida and Michigan have reported the highest and second highest number of cases of the more contagious U.K. variant. Which is why people are encouraged to get tested. The process is quick free and easy.
“It’s a no cost thing it takes a minute or two to just drive thru,” Griffin said.
Workers at the site were able to address a few misconceptions.
“I think a lot of people have the misconception that they should not get tested once they've had the vaccine, you should absolutely still get tested,” Shelby Seward said.
Another misconception is the vaccine giving people a false positive.
“Getting the vaccinee does not give you a false positive. The vaccine does not give you COVID-19 it helps with antibodies so that when you do get COVID-19 your body will be able to fight it off,” COVID-19 tester Faye Rankin said.
