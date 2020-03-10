A student at Hope College in Holland is being tested for coronavirus after displaying minimal flu-like symptoms, in combination with possible exposure to the virus.
The college sent a letter to students this week saying the student contacted the Health Center regarding the issue, and the Ottawa County Department of Public Health directed the student be tested, and isolated.
The college is encouraging students to take recommended precautions, like washing hands, but at this point business will continue as usual.
Hope president Scogin stressed that at this point they do not have a confirmed case on campus, but that testing was done as a precautionary measure.
