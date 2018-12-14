A new social media push goes live in the wake of Thursday night’s Hope for Flint event.
The gathering at the Ferris Wheel building featured food, music, and networking.
Hope for Flint aims to chronicle the healing of the city in the wake of the water crisis.
It includes a publication expected to come out at the end of January and Facebook and Instagram pages.
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a key figure in dealing with the crisis, was on hand to sign copies of her book and talk about efforts to restore Flint.
“I often say that I’m actually writing prescriptions for hope, but what we’re doing in Flint is so much more than words,” Hanna-Attisha said. “It’s more than just the word of hope. We are building that hope with real evidence-based interventions. From our work in early childhood and healthcare expansion and nutrition services and economic recovery and jobs. All these things are building that hard work of hope and it’s being done by the people of Flint.”
Also in attendance were Mayor Karen Weaver and former NBA star Morris Peterson Jr.
