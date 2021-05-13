Horizon Conference Center clinic opens as Pfizer COVID vaccine approved for residents 12+

Mid-Michigan residents 12 and older are now eligible to get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine after getting the green light for emergency use authorization for that age group from a Center for Disease Control and Prevention panel.
While some local health departments are still preparing their clinics for the age group, Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw began administering first doses at Horizon Conference Center.
“It’s better than getting COVID. And I want to show my family that doesn’t want to get the vaccine that it’s not that bad,” said 14-year-old Liberty Chavez.
Chavez got her first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. She’s already thinking about how her life will change in a few weeks when she’s fully vaccinated.
“It’s been a while since we haven’t been able to like wear masks. So, it’s just weird thinking about not wearing a mask,” Liberty said.
Chavez’s mom, Debra Anklan, brought her daughters to Covenant HealthCare’s vaccine clinic so they could all get their shots.
“I want to have a healthy family and I want them to be able to go back to school in the fall and be with their friends again,” Anklan said.
The same goes for Andy Wiktorowski who came to Horizons Conference Center with his 12-year-old son, Nolan, and 14-year-old son, Hunter.
“Hopefully they inspire other kids their age and get school back to normal and sports events and I guess go from there,” Wiktorowski said.
The young pair say they were excited to receive the vaccine.
“Just trust in our community and the people that give us the shots,” Nolan said.
“I just hope everybody gets vaccinated so we can get back to life,” Hunter said.
Dr. Yvonne Pacquining is a Covenant physician and pediatrician. She’s glad Pfizer’s vaccine is now available to those 12 and up.
“I have four children,” Pacquining said. “They’ve all been vaccinated, and they’ve done just fine.”
Covenant HealthCare spokesperson Rebecca Lavrack said there was a good turnout for the clinic.
“It feels wonderful,” Lavrack said. “So actually, as a county, we’re a little bit over 50 percent vaccinated right now. We’re trying to get to our goal of 70 percent to get rid of our mask as a state. So we’re hoping this will help us push in the right direction.”
For her part, Chavez is hoping unvaccinated people will decide to roll up their sleeves.
“Get your vaccine,” Liberty said.
I wonder if people would be so quick to send their kids to get this vaccine if they understood that the vaccine was not approved for kids based on scientific data indicating that it is safe for them, it was approved solely because the government wants to meet a numerical goal that they knew was going to be unattainable otherwise. It is the same vaccine that was not approved for kids earlier, and no new tests have been done showing it is safe for them. And ultimately they are the ones who are going to be paying the price when it comes to long term health effects of the vaccine, which have not been tested for at all. They are the ones at highest risk from the vaccine and the lowest risk from the virus. But I guess some parents will do anything for free donuts, or whatever the bribe of the day is today.
