A horse was killed, and the driver was injured after being rear-ended in Tuscola County.
Deputies said Sgt. Mike Mattlin and Deputy Spencer Coleman responded to a crash on M81 near Crawford Rd in Elkland Twp around 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15th.
Deputies said their investigation showed a vehicle and a horse and buggy were both going eastbound on M81. They said the car rear-ended the buggy.
According to deputies, the buggy driver was thrown from the buggy and the horse was killed.
Deputies said the driver of the car was a 40-year-old Deford area man. They said he was not injured.
Deputies said the driver of the buggy was a 22-year-old female from the Cass City area. She was injured and transported to Hills and Dale Hospital by MMR.
According to deputies, the car driver said he did not see the buggy because he was sending an email.
Deputies said the driver of the car received several citations.
