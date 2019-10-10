Some deputies spent the morning horsing around.
Roscommon County Sheriff Deputies were called to an escaped horse on Oct. 10 near Roscommon.
The horse was on the lam for about 20 minutes as he refused to stop, eluding arrest.
The horse's human eventually responded to the scene, and, as the post says, “he was taken back into custody and returned to confinement.”
