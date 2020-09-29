A horse in Tuscola County tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The horse was unvaccinated, according to the Department of Agriculture and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
The Tuscola County Health Department said EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S., with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who fall ill to it.
Those younger than 15-years-old and older than 50 are at the greatest risk for the severe disease after infection, the health department said.
MDHHS said a mosquito carrying EEE is more commonly found in the environment flying from dust to dawn.
The health department said they avoid cold temperatures, so the risk of infection should go down over the next week.
The Tuscola County Health Department is offering these tips to keep families safe:
- Use repellent, when outdoors, use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin/clothing. The repellents/insecticide permethrin can be used on clothing to protect though several washes, always follow the directions.
- Wear protective clothing: long sleeves and pants
- Install and repair window screens to keep the mosquitoes out
- Keep mosquitoes from laying eggs near you. Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flower pots, buckets, barrels and tires. Change your pet water frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.