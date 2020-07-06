Hundreds of families are still displaced from the devastating and historic floods in May, leaving several pets and animals also without a home.
About a half-dozen horses are finding new hope at a rescue farm in West Branch.
“We run an operation, at present, of 38 horses. We have goats, alpaca, pot belly pigs, etcetera, etcetera,” said Doris Harris, owner of D and R Acres Hobby and Rescue Farm in West Branch.
Harris said she and her husband have their hands full these days.
She said they have been working overtime to take in horses and goats that have been displaced by the historic flooding that hit Mid-Michigan.
“Because of the COVID and flooding, because it’s kind of a combination, we presently have taken in seven just this year alone. Last year, in 2019, we took in two horses. But this year, we have seven and we have five more animals on a waiting list to come in,” Harris said.
Harris said seeing parts of Gladwin and Midland County destroyed is heartbreaking for both families and the animals alike.
“We have seen people’s pastures that are still lakes and ponds, which they shouldn’t be. We’ve seen people’s backyards that look like they have ponds now where they should have grass, and kids playing in them. It’s sad,” Harris said.
Harris said her family has always been passionate about animal rescue and became a non-profit back in 2017. She said they are constantly building and adding to their facilities to house more animals, so they are in need of help themselves.
“We need electricians, plumbers, people to help us put up new pastures and put in new buildings for these animals that are coming in on this waitlist,” Harris said.
You can volunteer your services here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.