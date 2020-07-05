WEST BRANCH, Mich. (AP) - Several horses displaced by the pandemic and flooding across parts of central Michigan have found a new home at a rescue farm.
The Midland Daily News reports that between the pandemic and historic flooding in May that destroyed homes, barns, and fields, the situation became harder for owners to properly care for their animals.
Since then, D&R Acres Hobby and Rescue Farm has received several equines. The 20-acre farm is now home to 38 horses, donkeys, mules, ponies and miniature horses.
Although many animals stay there for the rest of their days, the farm does adopt out equines once animals adjust.
