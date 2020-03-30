For patients testing positive with coronavirus, the hospital stay can be quite lonely.
No visitors are permitted, and the communication is limited between staff and COVID-19 patients for the safety of everyone.
“On my way home, I was like, you know, I get to see the sun. I get to see the moon. I get to breathe fresh air and these patients don’t,” said Kieshan Counts, nursing certified assistant at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw.
Counts said she is on the frontlines amid the coronavirus.
While patients are quarantined for their safety and the safety of others, she said it can be a very lonely time.
Counts said she knew they had to do something to help brighten a patient’s day.
“We wanted to do cards, have kids do coloring, write letters – just something personal to let these patients know they are not alone in this,” Counts said.
After consulting the staff at Covenant, she said they decided they cannot take physical cards or letters as the virus can live on those surfaces. Instead, they are asking people to go virtual.
“We have a couple of email addresses and webpages that people can go to and send letters and send cards or scan in their coloring books or whatever they want to do. And this way, we can distribute it to the patients. But we can actually also distribute it to the RNs, NCAs, and the respiratory therapist, and the housekeepers, and everybody who is on the front line in the hospital trying to prevent the spread of this virus,” Counts said.
Counts said patients also have access to iPads in order to connect with their families. She said this time of isolation can be tough for everyone involved.
“We want to put positive stuff out there. We want to let these people know that they are cared about,” Counts said.
