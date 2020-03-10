The MidMichigan Health Foundation is offering three scholarship opportunities to students in the West Branch area.
Applications are currently being accepted for the Tolfree Scholarship, the Dr. George Schaiberfer, Sr., Dr. Howard VanOosten and Dr. Lloyd Weigerink Memorial Scholarship and the Paul A. Poling Memorial Fund Scholarship.
Each scholarship has been established for applicants whose primary residency is Alger, Au Gres, Gladwin, Hale, Houghton Lake, Mio, Prescott, Roscommon, Rose City, St. Helen, Tawas, West Branch or Whittemore and will benefit students enrolled in a field of health care.
Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2020. The awards will be announced in May.
If you are interested in further details regarding sponsorship criteria or downloading an application, click here.
If you have additional questions, please contact Nicole Potter, director of the MidMichigan Health Foundation at 989-343-3694 or email Nicole.potter@midmichigan.org.
